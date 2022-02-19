Power restored at the West Side Market

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Public Power crews have restored power to the West Side Market Saturday morning.

An official cause of the power outage hasn't been determined, but the CPP said it was likely from high winds in the area.

Power was restored at 9:41 a.m.

