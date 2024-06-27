Watch Now
Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward for information on Michelle Arnold's death

Michelle Arnold new photo
Ebony Arnold
Michelle Arnold's family said she was quiet and caring person who loved to joke with relatives and friends.
Posted at 8:01 PM, Jun 26, 2024

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of who was responsible for Michelle Arnold's death.

Arnold was reported missing in October of 2023 from her girlfriend's residence in Warrensville Heights, police said.

Earlier this month, Arnold's remains were found in a vacant lot on Strathmore Avenue in East Cleveland, police said.

There have been no arrests or charges made in connection to Arnold's death, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

