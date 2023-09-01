Crowds pack the North Coast Friday to get an early taste of the Cleveland National Air Show

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland National Air Show may officially start on Saturday, but this Friday brought huge crowds to the North Coast as the acts led by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds went through their routines. T

The beauty of the Burke Lakefront location is there are many different viewing options today and this weekend.

The East 9th Street pier, though, is the most packed and, for Rob Strada of Cleveland, the best.

"This is probably my place right here, getting the planes flying right overhead. It's really loud, it's really awesome," Strada said.

We ran into George McPherson of Cleveland Heights on top of the Great Lakes Science Center parking garage.

"One plane flew by thought there was an explosion; it was so loud."

Mike Bouck of Cleveland would like to take in the action from many different angles over the next four days.

"I mix it up. The pier is really nice for practice day, today, Friday, and then I'm in the show, but I love to be on the surface lot of Willard Garage; that's a really nice panoramic view."

We found Cora and Jim out watching from the South Marginal, but come Sunday, they'll be watching from the lake itself. As a former boat owner, Jim knows he's found the only thing better than owning a boat: a friend who owns one.

"Right, it's way cheaper that way," he said.

Actually, we all have access to a boat this weekend, Cleveland's own Goodtime III, which will be out on the water for the three days of the airshow; you'll want to check with them for ticket availability. And an even bigger boat, the Mather, is hosting watch parties with tickets available through the Great Lakes Science Center.

Many took this Friday off to watch these dry runs. Gerri Cunningham of Medina, who works downtown, wouldn't think of it.

"We're on the 24th floor of our office building, so that's the perfect place to watch it," Cunningham said.

She came down to lake level, though, because she wanted to come Saturday, "but my husband was like, it's the start of college football season, and so we're not leaving the house."

The kickoff of college football is a holiday for many, but for Bouck, this one's bigger.

"Love it; it's my Christmas, my Halloween, my Easter, my Thanksgiving."

And, of course, his Labor Day.