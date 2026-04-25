Crown Point Ecology Center hosts 20th annual organic plant sale this Mother’s Day weekend

AKRON — If your garden needs a fresh start this spring, a popular local plant sale is offering thousands of organically grown options along with a little expert advice to help them thrive.

The 20th annual Spring Plant Sale at Crown Point Ecology Center opens Friday, May 8, and runs through Sunday, May 10, just in time to celebrate Mom or the mother figure in your life.

At Crown Point, staff have been hard at work for months preparing for their annual plant sale.

"Everything we grow is by hand, by me, the farm manager, and also by our other farm manager. We grow it since February in our 100% certified organic greenhouses,” said Ben Bashor.

The sale features several thousand plants, including a wide variety of annuals and perennials, all grown without synthetic fertilizers or herbicides. From native perennials to heirloom vegetables and culinary herbs, there’s something for every type of garden, whether it’s full sun, full shade, or even less-than-ideal soil.

For beginners, Bashor says you don’t need to overthink it.

"One plant that is pretty forgiving is cherry tomatoes. It's not quite as big or maybe intimidating as a big, huge slicer tomato,” he said.

Bashor continued, "you toss them in your garden bed, you watch them grow, all you have to do is put a stake at the side, keep a little bit of water, and you're just fine.”

Visitors won’t just leave with plants, they’ll also leave with knowledge. Experts from Tilth Company will be on site, teaching people how to care for their new additions.

Organizers say the event is designed to be as welcoming as possible for families and first-time gardeners alike.

"Bring your mom, bring the family out, grab a perennial and put it in the ground, and it keeps on giving year after year just like you and your family,” Bashor said.

The plant sale begins Friday, May 8, through Sunday, May 10, Mother’s Day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Crown Point members can shop early on Thursday, May 7, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will receive a free plant.

Staff and volunteers will also be available throughout the weekend to answer questions and help shoppers choose the right plants for their space.

Organizers encourage visitors to bring a wagon and get ready to grow. For more information, click here. Crown Point is located at 3220 Ira Road in Akron.