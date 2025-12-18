Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cuyahoga County celebrates 500 solar-powered homes milestone through co-op program

Nearly 10 years after launching partnership with Solar United Neighbors, county leaders gather to mark renewable energy achievement
Cuyahoga County leaders gathered in Westlake today to celebrate a significant milestone in their renewable energy efforts: 500 homes now powered by solar energy through a county partnership program.

Nearly 10 years ago, the county began working with the non-profit Solar United Neighbors to give homeowners access to the residential solar co-op program.

The program works through a streamlined process where homeowners can submit a request of interest. The county then works with the non-profit to create an auction for installers. If an installer wins the bid to put up solar panels, the homeowner receives a cost estimate.

County Executive Chris Ronayne said creating green energy benefits everyone in the county.

"For us, this is a bottom-line good for our climate and good for our homeowners," Ronayne said. "This is all about affordable green energy here in Cuyahoga County, and the partnership with Solar United, and Yellow Light, and most importantly, our homeowners."

Homeowners interested in registering for this program can visit Switch Together's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
