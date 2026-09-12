Cuyahoga County executive hints at future of Justice Center site

CLEVELAND, OH — Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne is hinting at what he'd like to see happen to the Justice Center property along Lakeside Avenue in downtown Cleveland — nearly 7 acres of prime real estate that could be partially freed up in the coming years.

For the last 50 years, the Justice Center, along Lakeside Avenue, has been home to Cleveland Police, city and county courts and the Cuyahoga County jail.

But in the next few months, Cleveland Police is moving its headquarters, and construction is underway on a new county jail in Garfield Heights.

That will leave just a courthouse on the site.

The wear and tear inside the Justice Center is visible almost immediately upon entering. The lobby is filled with bins and trash cans collecting water leaking from the atrium.

WEWS PHOTO The wear and tear inside the Justice Center is visible almost immediately upon entering. The lobby is filled with bins and trash cans collecting water leaking from the atrium.

In April, the county announced plans to invest $150 million over 6 years to repair and modernize the courthouse facilities. But following his State of the County address Thursday, Ronayne spoke about the Justice Center's future.

WEWS PHOTO In April, the county announced plans to invest $150 million over 6 years to repair and modernize the courthouse facilities. But following his State of the County address on Thursday, Ronayne spoke about the Justice Center's future.

"On the courthouse, we're going to be working with the judges soon on design plans, probably for something that is on the site that now exists," Ronayne said.

He said that doesn't necessarily mean where the current 25-story Court Tower stands.

"Once the jail leaves its current location at West Third and Lakeside, comes the land space that can potentially be converted into a courthouse," Ronayne said.

That, coupled with Cleveland Police moving out of its portion of the Justice Center to a new home along Superior Avenue, would free up several acres along Ontario Street between West St. Clair and Lakeside.

Ronayne said he's very interested in discussing potential land uses with the city of Cleveland.

"You know, the convention center just to the east could grow westward. You can have your cake and eat it too on that site because it's a 6.8 acre site in the middle of downtown Cleveland," Ronayne said.

City spokesperson Tyler Sinclair said conversations with the county on this particular issue haven't begun in earnest, but that the city looks forward to exploring and learning more.

As for what any plans for a new courthouse would mean for the $150 million committed for repairs to the Justice Center repairs, county spokesperson Kelly Woodard said the county remains focused on responsible next steps.

"We continue to work with the Court to assess what the Court Tower needs in repairs and upgrades to ensure that we are meeting the Court's needs and using taxpayer dollars responsibly. As to the future, we will work with the Court to determine the plan that best serves our judges, staff, and the entire community," Woodard said.

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