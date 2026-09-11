Cuyahoga County executive outlines vision for growth amid millions in budget deficits

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne delivered his state of the county address at Playhouse Square, outlining a vision for growth and prosperity, but without directly addressing the county's significant budget challenges.

Just last month, Ronayne and County Council President Dale Miller sent a letter to county leaders detailing the financial reality: a projected $19 million deficit in the county's general fund balance at the end of the second quarter, and an $18 million shortfall in the county's Health and Human Services levy fund.

The county is now calling for spending cuts of 3.3 percent for general fund departments which include the sheriff, courts, and the Board of Elections.

Departments funded through Health and Human Services levy, such as Children and Family Services, are facing calls for 8 percent reductions in 2027 spending.

Ronayne said those cuts would be rolled back if voters approve a levy this November.

"There will be compromises to services if the HHS levy doesn't pass," Ronayne said.

When asked about the general fund cuts, Ronayne acknowledged the county will try to do more with less.

"On the general fund side we're going to try to maintain current levels of service but we are pretty thin as far as our county workforce goes," Ronayne said.

Ronayne, who is running unopposed for a second term, used the address to lay the groundwork for priorities including small business development and efforts to reduce the cost of transportation and childcare — with the goal of getting people back to work and attracting more residents and tax revenue to the county.

"We continue to welcome newcomers everyday to Cuyahoga County. Some we welcome back like Travis Kelce, plus one," Ronayne said.

When a small business owner asked Ronayne to pledge against seeking additional tax increases during his second term, he declined.

"I can't pledge to not support any tax increase in the future because I do believe there are things worth paying for," Ronayne said.

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