Cuyahoga County still experiencing power outages after Thursday's storms

As a result of Thursday’s storms, many Cuyahoga County residents are still facing power outages well into Friday.

According to FirstEnergy, there are over 14,000 power outages in Cuyahoga County as of Friday at 3 p.m.

The most impacted places within the county are Cleveland, Fairview Park, North Olmstead, Rocky River and Westlake, all of which have over 1,000 residents without power.

The estimated time for restoration is 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to the FirstEnergy website.

Thursday night’s storms began around 6 p.m. and lasted until around 10 p.m. and impacted a multitude of counties across the News 5 viewing areas.

Counties such as Stark, Medina and Wayne experienced Tornado Warnings, and many places had damaging winds and hail throughout the evening.

Over 10 counties in Northeast Ohio experienced power outages during Thursday’s storms, and about 7 of those counties are still experiencing these outages, including Cuyahoga.

Watch our coverage of the damage from the storm below:

Storm damage rocks Northeast Ohio

AirTracker 5 flies above storm damage in Mentor-on-the-Lake

Residents assess storm damage in Westlake

