Cuyahoga Falls mom running 15th Akron Marathon to honor memory of her son and help others

AKRON, Ohio — A Cuyahoga Falls mother, known for participating in road races wearing unique costumes, will run her 15th Akron Marathon on Saturday.

This year, the race will take on deeper meaning for Helen McWilliams as she honors the memory of her son, George McWilliams, who died unexpectedly earlier this year at the age of 21.

The Akron Marathon is also planning to pay tribute to George at Mile 4 with posters and banners. He was registered to run the marathon for the fourth time.

Helen McWilliams estimates she ran in about 100 races with her son from the time he was a kid to a young adult. After his death, it took her a while to get back into a running routine.

"I started out slowly. I ran a bit, cried a lot, and tried to run again. I slowly returned to the routes George and I would run. Each time I showed up to a group run, fellow runners were so very kind, respectful and supportive. It gave me the strength and courage to keep going," she said.

Her passion for running began when she joined the cross-country team at her high school in Pennsylvania.

After she was married and moved to the Akron area, she discovered longer distances and fell in love with the Akron Marathon.

In 2007, she finished her first 26.2-mile race, completing the Akron Marathon.

"I discovered, Oh I can do that because you don't have to be fast. You just keep going. I can do that," she said.

After that, she began to rack up the races, including other marathons, half-marathons, and 5Ks.

McWilliams also started entertaining the crowds by running the events in wild costumes.

She has dressed as Wonder Woman, a minion, a butterfly and a bumblebee, to name a few.

At one time, she was in the Guinness Book of World Records for the fastest marathon run by a woman dressed as a chef.

She carried a six-pound pot and raised money for the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank.

Her time of 4:54:49, set in 2016, was beaten by another American during a marathon in Toronto in 2024.

On Saturday, McWilliams will don a diva costume when she hits the streets of Akron for the 23rd annual FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon and Team Relay.

The race starts at 7 a.m. in Downtown Akron. About 8,000 runners are expected.

"I have my sparkly sequin outfit with my 15 and fabulous sash and tiara," she said.

McWilliams shared a running connection with her son early on in his young life.

He ran a one-mile race at the age of three.

As he grew older, he ran several races with his mom and completed the Akron Marathon three times.

Their last race together was the Black Squirrel 5K in Kent on April 12.

During their training, they ran a lot on the towpath, an area that holds many special memories for her.

"That's when we really had our most special conversations and moments because we spent so much time together," McWilliams said.

On April 19, her world was turned upside down when her son, who was a Kent State student and beloved at the YMCA where he worked, died by suicide.

"It was very unexpected. There were no warning signs to us," McWilliams said.

While McWilliams has struggled to come to terms with why this happened, she has also realized that she's not alone.

"I never realized how many people around us are also suicide survivors. So many people that I have contact with have approached me since George's death and shared that they too had to experience the crushing grief and recovery process that myself and George's loved ones are now experiencing. No one should have to go through this terrible process alone," she said.

McWilliams said she wants to show support for those who know her pain, both at the marathon and in everyday life.

"I'm George's mom and if I can find joy, which I am and a lot of it's through running, then they can too," she said.

McWilliams is extremely grateful for the ongoing support she receives from the running community.

A close friend, Bernie Rochford, said it's important for all of us to look out for loved ones who may be struggling.

"I think the more as a society and community we can get the message out that people who are in need of help shouldn't feel stigmatized by asking for it," Rochford said.

For McWilliams, race day on Saturday will be filled with emotions, but she knows where her son would want her to be— running along the Akron Marathon's blue line.

"It would be just horrible to him if I stopped running because of what happened," she said. "Put one foot in front of the other. That's all you have to do."

If you, or someone you know, is facing mental health struggles or just needs someone to talk to, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.