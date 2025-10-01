Cuyahoga Valley National Park closed during federal government shutdown, but you can still visit

CLEVELAND — Ohio's only national park, the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, is being impacted by the U.S. government shutdown, with some services unavailable to visitors.

The good news is that even during the shutdown, you can still visit to take in the sweeping grandeur of the popular 33,000-acre park. Park roads, lookouts and trails will remain accessible.

The bad news is that all buildings, including the Boston Mills Visitor Center, will be closed until further notice, as well as restrooms, due to minimal staffing.

The Department of the Interior—National Park Service has contingency plans in place to ensure "staffing will be held to the amount needed for the protection of life, property, and public health and safety, and will be based on the assumption that the NPS is conducting no park operations and providing no visitor services."

Read the contingency plan below:

This marks the first time since 2019 that a government shutdown has occurred. Parts of the U.S. government are closed after the Senate failed to pass a continuing resolution to fund operations late Tuesday.

Essential government employees are still expected to report to work on Wednesday; however, they will not receive a paycheck until after the shutdown is resolved. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that about 750,000 workers will be furloughed amid the shutdown.

Scripps News contributed to this report.