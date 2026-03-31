Daffodil Hill won't look as vibrant this year. Here's why.

Each spring, people across the region gather at Lake View Cemetery to see the beautiful blooms at Daffodil Hill. But this year, it may look different.

On Monday, Lake View Cemetery posted on Facebook, saying the bulbs have reached the end of their life cycles, leading to this year's display being more subdued.

However, Lake View Cemetery said that in the fall, thousands of new daffodil bulbs will be planted and in different varieties such as Arkle, Carlton, Dutch Master and Ice Follies.

Lake View Cemetery is asking for support in the upcoming renewal of Daffodil Hill. For more information, CLICK HERE.