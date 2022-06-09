Dangerous swimming conditions prompt Beach Hazards Statement for multiple counties Thursday

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for shoreline counties on Thursday.

The Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Lorain, Lake, Erie and Cuyahoga counties until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore, so swimmers are advised to not enter the water.

The currents can carry swimmers away from the shore through a sand bat and along structures extending out into the lake.

Swimmers should remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

