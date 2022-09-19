Daughter of woman brutally killed questions Cleveland police response time

Do your job better — that's the message from a neighbor to Cleveland police after a woman was brutally killed in her own home.

Police Internal Affairs is investigating the response time in Carly Capek’s death on September 6.

The moment her daughter, Christina Capek, shuts her eyes, her mother’s brutal death takes over her thoughts.

"It's your job. You let a lot of people down that day. I get it the police have a hard time with everything that's going on but don't give even more reason to be hated,” said Christina Capek.

Christina Capek was 14 when she last saw her mom. She’s the oldest of four.

"She definitely put us before her with everything,” said Capek.

She’s now 19 and in her sophomore year of college, studying pre-vet.

Christina thought about getting to know her mom again.

“Literally the night before it happened I was going to go out and look for her and he took that away from me,” said Capek.

Calvin Nettles is charged with Carly Capek’s murder.

He was arrested outside Carly Capek’s house on W. 78th, naked and high on PCP, according to court records.

News 5 reviewed autopsy photos, but they’re too disturbing to discuss.

Capek was beaten, bitten and slashed, according to her mother and neighbors who say police took too long to show up.

"I know they probably wouldn't have been able to save her, but at least make an attempt. It's my mom. I bet if she was one of their moms they would have been right there,” said Christina Capek.

Police call records show the incident time at 12:34 p.m.

The call was transferred to EMS, which staged at 12:45 p.m.

About three minutes later, EMS asked dispatch if the police have an ETA.

"According to the police car's GPS they arrived at 12:46," said Katie Burnheimer.

Burnheimer, who called 911 several times, says internal affairs officers spoke with her last Friday and told her it was a ten-minute response.

"Ten minutes alone he came out of the house because after she was already dead I believe, [Nettles] came out of the house naked and stood there for at least two minutes looking around and then went back in the house for a couple of minutes. He did this four times,” said Burnheimer.

She recalls seeing the police get there.

"I'm going, 'Come on come on, no urgency,'” said Burnheimer.

Police records show this call originated as a priority one felonious assault.

It was one of ten priority one calls between 10 a.m and 1 p.m. that day in police District 2.

"They could've at least been there with her when she was dying, though she died alone,” said Christina Capek.

Christina says she has questions for the police and Nettles, and hopes her mother is at peace.

"We don't want money, we just don't want this to happen to anyone because this hurts and it's the type of pain you can't fix. We can't bring her back,” she said.

Police say the internal investigation is still open.

Nettles is expected in court Tuesday morning.

