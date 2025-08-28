Deadly deputy chase brings painful memories for Tamia Chappman relative; advises county to revise chase policy

CLEVELAND — A call for change after two innocent bystanders were killed in five months during chases by the same Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputy.

The Cleveland Community Police Commission is working to change the Cleveland police chase policy.

Sharena Zayed, the Commission’s co-chair, advises the county to do the same.

Zayed’s cousin, 13-year-old Tamia Chappman, was killed in 2019 when Cleveland police chased an SUV stolen at gunpoint into East Cleveland.

Chappman was walking on a sidewalk with friends when investigators said the driver crashed into another car, then drove onto the sidewalk, killing her.

In April 2024, Chappman’s family announced a $4.8 million settlement with Cleveland.

They first spoke out about police chases on the first anniversary of her death.

Tamia Chappman's family calling for police to 'stop the chase' one year after her death

RELATED: Tamia Chappman's family calling for police to 'stop the chase' one year after her death

The deputy chase on Sunday that killed 37-year-old Sharday Elder brought back painful memories.

Elder, a mother of two, died when a car plowed into hers at Superior and Addison.

The driver, 24-year-old Jaymone Whitaker II, was being chased by deputies with the Cuyahoga County Downtown Safety Patrol.

Elder's sister called for justice on behalf of Elder's children.

'I want my sister back': Innocent bystander and mother of 2 killed during chase by Cuyahoga County deputies

RELATED: 'I want my sister back': Innocent bystander and mother of 2 killed during chase by Cuyahoga County deputies

On Wednesday, the driver pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.

It was the second chase this year where an innocent bystander was killed.

“It’s the same story that plays out year after year, victim after victim. With people’s lives being put at risk by these chases,” Zayed said.

“I understand the intention. I understand why these things occur but when people’s lives are being put at stake I think that’s when it’s time to go back to the drawing board to just ensure we’re doing things right,” Zayed said.

Zayed added the CPC is in the community outreach phase, looking for feedback from people at the highest risk in the inner city.

She said they want to limit chases by Cleveland police during school hours unless it’s an extreme emergency, especially since her cousin was walking home from school when she was killed.