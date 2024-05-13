Delta, Spirit aircrafts collide at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Sunday evening

On Sunday evening, a Spirit Airlines aircraft was hit by the wing of a Delta Airlines aircraft.

Around 8 p.m., Spirit Airlines flight 655 was parked at a gate and in the process of boarding passengers at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport when the wing tip of a Delta flight DL2577 made contact with the Spirit aircraft, a spokesperson with Spirit Airlines said.

There were no injuries reported on either aircraft, both airlines said.

Delta passengers on the flight will have a four-hour delay while the airline works to re-accommodate them with another aircraft, Delta said.

The Spirit aircraft was removed from service to be examined, and Spirit said they are working on alternative travel arrangements for guests.

Delta released the following statement regarding the collision:

Delta teams are working to reaccommodate customers to their final destination to Atlanta tonight after the wingtip from Delta flight DL2577 made contact with a parked aircraft at CLE. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.



Spirit also released a statement:

Spirit Airlines flight 655 (CLE-LAX) was parked at the gate in Cleveland (CLE) and in the process of boarding when the wing tip of another airline’s aircraft made contact with our aircraft. Our Guests deplaned normally through the jet bridge, and no injuries to Spirit Guests or Team Members were reported. Safety is our top priority, and the aircraft was removed from service to be thoroughly inspected by our maintenance team. We are reaccommodating our Guests with alternate travel arrangements as quickly as possible.