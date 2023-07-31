Demands for services at Cleveland Rape and Crisis Center increase

CLEVELAND — Sunday is World Day Against Trafficking and one area agency is taking their empowerment globally. The U.S. State Department estimates nearly 26 million people are victims of human trafficking. It happens all around us, but it’s often hard to interfere.

“The importance of this is critical because light can always overcome the darkness, but you have to band together,” said Renee Jones, President, CEO, and founder of Renee Jones Empowerment Center.

Jones has been helping trafficking victims and survivors in northeast Ohio for over 20 years. Sunday, Jones announced she’s taking her program and teachings overseas, launching a new global initiative in Malawi, Africa.

“Trafficking there is at a whole another level,” said Jones. “People are trafficking their organs, young kids are trafficked into the sex industry or labor.”

Back in Cleveland, the rape and crisis center said it’s been receiving more calls for help.

“Demands for our services have definitely increased,” said Donisha Greene, Director of Community Engagement Cleveland Rape and Crisis Center.

Reported rapes are down in Cleveland but prostitution arrests are up 50%.

“What we know is a lot of times these are victims, and they are treated as if they aren’t, when we know there are perpetrators that are coercing them into this space,” Greene added.

Jones said the solution to minimize human trafficking crimes is spreading awareness. Art is a universal language, which is how she’s teaching people in Malawi.

“Our campaign is going to develop and create programs of awareness through drama through arts and it’s going to through the villages and it’s even going to go through the refugee camps. Where there are victims of trafficking there from all over the world.”

The resources available at the Renee Jones Empowerment Center and the Cleveland Rape and Crisis Center are lifesaving and both organizations are committed to make sure no one is left behind.

“We are absolutely here for them,” said Greene.

