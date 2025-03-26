Watch Now
Department of Health confirms measles outbreak in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health and Ashtabula County have identified 10 measles cases. An outbreak is defined as three or more related cases.
The Ohio Department of Health confirmed a measles outbreak in Ohio, and Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff has urged parents to ensure their children are vaccinated against the disease.
Measles Outbreak
According to Vanderhoff, there is a measles outbreak in Ashtabula County.

The state also said one case was confirmed for someone who visited Knox County and exposed others to measles in Knox and nearby counties.

Vanderhoff said ODH and Ashtabula County have identified 10 measles cases. Nine cases are linked to a man reported as the first measles case of 2025 in Ohio last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines a measles outbreak as three or more related cases.

“Given the measles activity in Texas, New Mexico, and other states around the country, we’re disappointed but not surprised we now have several cases here in Ohio and known exposure in some counties,” said Vanderhoff in a statement. “This disease can be very serious, even deadly, but it is almost entirely avoidable by being properly vaccinated. Measles is especially dangerous for young children, so I strongly urge all parents across Ohio to make sure your children are vaccinated. It is a crucial layer of protection that can save lives.”

ODH said it is working with health departments in Knox and Ashtabula Counties to keep track of potential exposures and promote opportunities for vaccinations.

