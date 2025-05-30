DeWine announces 2 Northeast Ohio jails among others to receive millions in grants for renovations

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction announced Friday that $50 million in grants will be given to local jails for construction and renovation projects.

Nineteen jails across the state will be awarded funding through the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Program, which DeWine launched in 2021.

In total, seven counties are receiving funding for new jail construction, expansion, or major renovation projects. Eleven counties will receive funding for structural upgrades, security enhancements and smaller renovation projects, DeWine said. One county will receive a grant for a needs assessment and feasibility study.

"This funding will not only support safer environments for those living and working in our local jails, but it will also help prepare inmates for release by creating improved spaces for workforce development, educational opportunities, and other programming," DeWine said.

The Ashtabula County Jail is one of two in Northeast Ohio that are receiving grants. It will receive $ 15 million for renovations at the jail. The project will include increasing the number of beds and adding special housing. There will also be renovations to the sallyport, intake, booking, and medical and mental health areas.

The Summit County Jail will receive $2,952,750 to expand the sallyport, intake and booking areas. It will also add specialized mental health and recovery units and a healthcare space.

"This funding will provide more safety and security in facilities and more space for programming, which will improve conditions for both staff and incarcerated people," said Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers-Smith. "We are helping these jails provide what they need to better meet the demands of the criminal justice system in their county and prepare the incarcerated population for release back into their communities."