Do you want to be on Shark Tank? The nationwide casting call is on for season 16

CLEVELAND — The Shark Tank Casting team has begun a nationwide search to discover the next group of driven entrepreneurs, creators and innovators who dream of pitching their breakthrough products and companies to the Sharks in hopes of landing an investment and invaluable mentorship.

Entrepreneurs will get the exciting opportunity to make their business dreams come true in the upcoming sixteenth season of the 4-time Emmy Award-winning series, “Shark Tank,” the show that gives the best entrepreneurs with the best businesses and products from across America the chance to secure business deals that could make their dreams come true.

Shark Tank continues to be a driving force in helping people from all walks of life achieve their dreams and remains committed to helping our nation’s resilient entrepreneurs achieve their goals.

Casting for Season 16 is now open, and interested applicants may apply here until the end of July.

