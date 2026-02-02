Don't have a Real ID? New $45 fee kicks in for those still wanting to fly

CLEVELAND — Do you see a star in the corner of your driver's license? If you don't, it's going to cost you $45 to fly anywhere in the U.S.

Travelers without Real ID can now pay a $45 fee to get through airport security instead of being turned away, as the Transportation Security Administration introduced a new alternative verification system that took effect Feb. 1.

The new ConfirmID allows passengers to complete an online form and pay the fee before flying domestically as an alternative to Real ID. Enforcement of Real ID began at airports and certain federal facilities in May 2025.

To be clear, providing a valid passport at airport screening will also work instead of a Real ID.

Jessica Mayle, a spokesperson with TSA, told News 5 that it's important that travelers without a Real ID complete ConfirmID online before they arrive at the airport.

"So it starts at home," Mayle said. "If you know that you're not in compliance, you can go to tsa.gov. It will link you to our payment website, pay.gov. You can put in all the information there, put in your name and your travel date and pay your $45.00. That generates a receipt and the receipt is what you want to bring to the checkpoint."

Travelers who forget to pay in advance can scan a QR code at the checkpoint. To be clear, TSA agents won't handle cash transactions or process payments at security.

TSA Look at the corner of your driver's license. If you see a star, then you have Real ID. If not, then you'll need to fill out a form for ConfirmID in order to travel domestically unless you bring your passport.

"At that point, you have to go to the end of the line and start over again," Mayle said. "So that's the other reason we're really recommending people try and make the payment before they come to the airport because when you have that receipt, you're good to go."

The ConfirmID fee covers a 10-day period, meaning travelers on trips lasting 10 days or less only pay once. Longer trips require a second payment.

A reminder: Children under 18 do not need a Real ID for domestic travel within the United States.