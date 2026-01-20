Downtown Greyhound operations to move to Brook Park Feb. 4

In just a couple of weeks, Greyhound Bus operations will move from Downtown Cleveland to its new home in Brook Park.

In April 2024, Playhouse Square paid $3.35 million for the Greyhound Station, putting a historic property in preservation-savvy hands while giving Playhouse Square control of key real estate just north of the theaters.

'A strategic piece': Playhouse Square pushes north by buying historic Greyhound station

Playhouse Square will take over the property on Feb. 4, and Greyhound will move to the RTA Rapid Station in Brook Park.

Renovations will begin at the Greyhound Station once the move is completed, and Playhouse Square said it intends to turn the space into a valet area and parking for buses bringing performance groups.

As for long term plans, Playhouse Square said it is considering a number of ideas that all respect the architecture of the historic bus station.