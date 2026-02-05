Dozens of Lorain County Sheriff deputies' police cruisers could be repossessed early next week

LORAIN COUNTY — Dozens of Lorain County Sheriff deputies' police cruisers are set to be repossessed early next week, according to the Lorain County Deputies Association.

In a Facebook post, the association said the Lorain County Commissioners have defaulted on their car loans with Enterprise Fleet Management. They said the commissioners have failed to pay $57,000 in lease payments to Enterprise as a part of the contract.

That means 41 of their police cruisers are set to be repossessed on Monday. The association said deputies have now started removing gear, equipment and personal items out of their police cars in preparation of turning them over to Enterprise.

This comes as Lorain County continues to make large budget cuts.

News 5 previously reported that Lorain County's only emergency, short-term shelter for young people is closing its doors. The county's juvenile court said Turning Point in Elyria is being forced to close no later than March 1st because of budget cuts.

News 5 also reported that the Lorain County Auditor's Office has to change its schedule due to a budget reduction and will now be closed on Fridays.

Lorain County's commissioners are acknowledging the painful effect budget cuts are having on local agencies.

"We've put all the agencies in a difficult position," Commissioner Marty Gallagher said last week. "Unfortunately, we had to make those tough decisions. We all have to hunker down. We have to budget our money better. Unfortunately, some of the services have to be cut."

The Lorain County Deputies Association said they strive to do the best job they can, go home safely and provide the best service possible to the residents of Lorain County. They said these decisions have put the Lorain County population at risk.

News 5 has reached out to the Lorain County Commissioners for comment on the cruisers being repossessed and are waiting to hear back.