Drone, K9 and tip lead Garfield Heights PD to teen break-in suspects

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio. — A tip from a watchful resident, combined with police drone technology, helped officers track down two teenagers suspected in a series of overnight car break-ins, according to Garfield Heights Police.

Police say the investigation took a serious turn when a resident called and reported seeing two people allegedly passing a firearm back and forth while walking in the area of East 131st Street.

Officers quickly responded, and the department's Drone First Responder, or DFR, was in the area within minutes.

Police say the drone operator was able to locate and follow the two suspects from about 400 feet away without being detected.

Officers surveilled the pair for roughly nine minutes while they gathered additional resources and positioned themselves on the ground in anticipation of a foot pursuit.

“We located them and we were able to assess the situation, see the best way to approach the situation safely not only for ourselves but for the subjects as well," Deputy Chief Dale Merchant, Garfield Heights Police said.

Police say officers eventually moved in, and the two juveniles fled on foot.

One of the teens was found hiding in a backyard and taken into custody.

The second was located hiding inside a vehicle and was arrested with assistance from a police K9.

Police say the operation resulted in two juveniles being taken into custody, a successful K9 apprehension, and the recovery of a .22-caliber rifle.

Investigators say the rifle had previously been reported stolen in a burglary.

Police also say both teens are 13 years old.

Police say the drone played an important role in allowing officers to monitor the suspects and coordinate resources before making contact.

“The operator with the drone first responder was able to locate them, track them and then coordinate resources and officers on the ground to get a perimeter before the subjects were even approached by officers and had resources in place for that foot pursuit they anticipated," Lieutenant Todd Vargo, Garfield Heights Police said.

But police say the technology was only part of the equation.

Investigators credit the resident who called police with providing the initial information that helped set the response in motion.

“The most helpful thing is people being watchful in their neighborhoods in the community they live in and being willing to give us a call and give us a heads up to what’s going on," Vargo said.

Police say the incident is another example of how residents can play an important role in helping officers respond to potential crimes.

The department is thanking the resident who made the call and encouraging others to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

Both juveniles are facing charges.