Dump truck crashes into house, both catch on fire in Willoughby

Gary Abrahamsen, News 5<br/><br/>
Posted at 12:53 PM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 12:53:39-04

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Saturday morning, a Ward's Lawn Care dump truck crashed into a Willoughby home, according to the Willoughby Fire Department.

The crash caused both the house and dump truck to catch on fire.

No one was home at the time of the crash. Bystanders assisted the driver from the truck, and he was taken to Hillcrest Hospital, said officials.

Fallen power lines are suspected to be involved in the crash. The incident is under investigation.

