Dump truck crashes into house, both catch on fire in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Saturday morning, a Ward's Lawn Care dump truck crashed into a Willoughby home, according to the Willoughby Fire Department.

The crash caused both the house and dump truck to catch on fire.

No one was home at the time of the crash. Bystanders assisted the driver from the truck, and he was taken to Hillcrest Hospital, said officials.

Fallen power lines are suspected to be involved in the crash. The incident is under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.