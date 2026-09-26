East Cleveland Chiefs receive big surprise from Rapper Doe Boy and Browns Players

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rapper and songwriter, Doe Boy, surprised the East Cleveland Chiefs with new football gear.

“For them to get this, and the excitement on their faces, they really deserve this moment,” said East Cleveland Chief Head Coach, Micah Coleman. “This is something good for the kids for sure.”

Doe Boy also invited Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson, Wide Receiver KC Concepcion and Defensive End Alex Wright as special guests to East Cleveland’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Civic Center on Friday.

“I just want to be able to tell these kids (that) they can dream about and do whatever they want to. You know, you just have to believe and keep pushing forward,” said Watson.

Born and raised in East Cleveland, Doe Boy said it’s important to give back.

“People don’t get this type of stuff, and it’s just like something that the world (is going) to see and be like dang, they really got that, so it’s dope. We from East Cleveland,” said Doe Boy.

That’s why Doe Boy said he answered Poohgutta William Johnson’s call for help to buy new football gear for the East Cleveland Chiefs.

“I really just asked him like, you know, with all the blessings you’re getting right now can you help us with the Chiefs. It’s been like a year and a half process. But he went overboard and got special people behind it and it’s a dream come true for everybody,” said William Johnson.

Doe Boy said he’s happy it’s a dream come true for everybody.

“To be able to have a brand like Hellstar, like that’s one of the biggest, urban clothing brands in the world, so (Seanie) was like I got you. I told him my vision, and he was like I’m going to make sure it happen(s) for you, and it took a little time,” said Doe Boy.

He even said it was worth the wait to see everyone’s smiles and to offer some encouragement.

“Even if you don’t play football, or sports at all, like if you just find something you want to do in life and lock in on it and just really go hard by any means necessary. They’ll make you feel like you (are) crazy. It just can’t happen, and it really can,” said Doe Boy.

As the kids walk away from Friday’s event, Wright said he hopes they feel inspired.

“Number one thing is the kids. The kids are our future. Just to come and put a smile on their face. That just makes anybody’s day,” said Wright.