Elyria mom who pepper sprayed principal charged with assault and trespassing

An Elyria mom who pepper sprayed Hamilton Elementary School’s principal in April has been indicted by a grand jury.

Jessica Houze, 27, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of criminal trespassing, according to Lorain County Court of Common Pleas records.

The school said it saw Houze yelling obscenities at the school’s assistant principal and other administrators after her son was allegedly bullied on the school bus.

During this, the principal attempted to close the door on Houze when she sprayed him with the pepper spray she had on her keyring.

