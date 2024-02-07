Elyria officers' shooting of man driving at them while trying to escape was not unreasonable, prosecutors say

On Nov. 5, Elyria Police officers were placed on administrative leave after shooting and injuring an erratic driver. The police department's use of force when arresting the driver was evaluated by Lorain County prosecutors, who found it was not unreasonable.

On the morning of Nov. 5, a police officer noticed a vehicle driving erratically and approached the driver, according to a statement of facts from the prosecutor's office. The driver was later identified as 27-year-old Dorian Williams.

After being approached, Williams fled from the officer with the officer still partially inside the vehicle, prosecutors said. The vehicle then crashed into a home, and Williams fled on foot and barricaded himself in a home.

When police arrived at the scene, one officer checked inside the abandoned vehicle and saw ammunition scattered around inside. He then informed the other officers at the scene that the man may be armed.

Williams then got into another vehicle and attempted to drive through the garage doors and at the police officers who were surrounding the home, authorities said.

Officers began shooting at Williams and placed him into custody, according to the statement of facts. He sustained a gunshot wound to his forearm and was treated at a local hospital. After he was released from the hospital, he was booked into the county jail.

After the shooting, the officers were placed on leave.

News 5 spoke to the owners of the home that the driver crashed into, who said this was the fourth time their home had been struck by a vehicle. Watch our report below:

Elyria couple escape death after car crashes into their home a 4th time

RELATED: Elyria couple escape death after car crashes into their home a 4th time

The prosecutor's office cited the 2014 case of Graham v. Connor, which set forth three determining factors when identifying if unreasonable force was used:



The severity of the crime

Whether the suspect poses an immediate threat to the safety of the officer or others

Whether the suspect was actively resisting arrest

The prosecutor's office said that based on Williams's attempted escape and using the vehicle as a deadly weapon; the officers were justified in using deadly force against him.

RELATED: Elyria Police officers placed on leave after shooting Sunday morning