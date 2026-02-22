Elyria Police searching for attempted burglary suspect who fled following traffic stop

Elyria Police are in the search for a missing fugitive accused of attempted robbery.

On Thursday, 18-year-old Elliott Guzman and three others were arrested after attempting to burglarize a home on Longfellow Avenue, followed by a short pursuit, police said.

Following his arrest, Guzman, who is on probation, posted bail on charges relating to burglary, drug and weapons, police said.

On Saturday, Guzman was seen entering a black sedan with what appeared to be a firearm, and when officers attempted a traffic stop, Guzman fled, police said.

Guzman eventually stopped the vehicle on Kent Circle and ran on foot through nearby backyards, police said.

While searching for Guzman, police said they recovered a missing firearm they believe is connected to him, but have yet to find him.

Police are currently searching in the Eastern Heights neighborhood for Guzman, who resides in the 400 block of Colgate Avenue.