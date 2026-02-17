Emergency crews keep close watch for ice jams

NORTHEAST OHIO — As temperatures warm up, emergency crews and those by local rivers are on high alert for ice jams.

That's the case for Pickle Bill's, which is located right along the Grand River. The lobster house has been navigating the effects of ice jams since 1983.

"One year, we flooded really badly because of ice," manager Sami Radovanic said. "We had brick, rock flooring. We had to rip it out of our floor because of it."

Over in Willoughby Hills, emergency crews are on alert along the Chagrin River. Chief Robert Gandee is hoping for the best.

"We really are hoping that the slow thaw will keep things at an even keel," he said.

Gandee said he and his crew have been monitoring conditions for the past month. Gandee said the rising waters and bits of ice are powerful. They can cause serious damage to homes, cars, and other property. If you dare to take a walk out on the ice, there could be some serious consequences.

"Any type of moving water under ice is extremely dangerous," he said. "If there is a breach in the ice and they fall through, there's a chance they can be sucked underneath the ice."

Gandee said the thicker the ice, the harder it is to escape. The outcome could be fatal.

If you want to watch the thawing process, Gandee said to stay uphill and watch from above.

As for the 200 residents in the area, Gandee recommends that they stay with relatives if there is a potential risk.

He also recommends that residents purchase weather radios, which can provide ice-jam alerts and alerts for a slew of other weather events.

Residents and businesses like Pickle Bill's are putting their confidence in their local first responders and relying on their expertise to stay safe.

"We have the coast guard who watches out for [ice jams]," Radovonic said. "We have the Grand River Police Department that watches out for it. We also have the Painesville Police Department that watches out for it. They give us reports on anything that happens and keep us safe."