1 person dies in Wickliffe house explosion, authorities say

One person has died after a house exploded in Wickliffe Sunday morning, Wickliffe Fire Chief James Powers confirmed to News 5.

WFD responded to the 1700 block of Ridgeview Drive around 11 a.m. Authorities said the fire has been extinguished.

After the initial explosion, a series of popping noises could be heard from the surrounding area, a viewer reported to News 5. The fire department confirmed there were fireworks in the garage that exploded.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

This story will be updated and News 5 is working to learn more information.

