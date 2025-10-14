'End of an era:' Local Canton-area staple ends 92-year run

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — It’s officially the end of an era for Fishers Foods in Jackson Township.

“People around here love them. They were a mainstay,” said Karen Conrad.

One by one, Conrad loaded her groceries into the trunk of her car just before Fishers Foods closed down for good on Tuesday.

“They were definitely a mainstay in Stark County,” said Conrad.

When News 5 arrived on Monday, a grocery store employee declined to comment and did not give us permission to be inside.

But Conrad showed us a look at those empty shelves and aisles thanks to some pictures she took to save as memories.

“That’s why I came back, took pictures of the inside kind of to remember what Fishers (was) all about,” said Conrad.

Alex Fisher, the store’s owner, told News 5 about Fishers’ closure when we spoke to him earlier this month.

The last Fishers Foods store is closing in mid-October

RELATED: The last Fishers Foods store is closing in mid-October

“Mom and Pop stores, local stores have it harder than anyone else these days,” said Fisher to News 5 on Oct. 1.

He said a number of factors led to their decision to close, including competition from multiple chain grocery stores and the economy; so now, the 92-year-old business must close.

“It’s been a part of our lives since we were children. It’s all we’ve known,” said Brenda Rhodes.

Brenda’s husband, Greg, also shared his thoughts.

“I’m 52 years old and I’ve been coming in here since I was a little boy,” said Greg.

While this is not what the community wants, it’s the reality Pamela Wirt said they have to accept.

“It’s sad to see the end of an era,” said Wirt.

Despite this news, everyone says they’re thankful for time well spent.

“I just want to say thank you for the 53 years my husband and I shopped here,” said one grocery store shopper.

The store’s final hours of operation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“One final time. It means a lot to me. I feel like I’m doing my part for them,” said Marie Stamatelopoulos.