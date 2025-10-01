The last Fishers Foods store is closing in mid-October

It's the end of an era for a local grocery store chain that has been left with only one store. Fishers Foods, located at 5215 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, announced on Facebook that it would close its doors on Oct. 14.

"Fishers was never just a grocery store. It was a meeting place, a memory maker, a community space and a friend to everyone. Generations of families grew up in our aisles, just as our own family did.

"While we had hoped to cement our future in a new project, it ultimately didn’t come to fruition. Our team and the countless help of others pushed and pursued every avenue to make this work. In the end, it simply isn’t sustainable," Fishers Foods said in the post.

Starting today, the store will offer 30% off its grocery, frozen, dairy and general merchandise, along with special discounts on meat, produce, beer and wine. More discounts will follow starting on Oct. 6. The store stated that no coupons, rewards points, or additional discounts will be applied.

On Oct. 8, "a limited line of Fishers merchandise will be available (not subject to discounts). These pieces are a way to hold onto the memories we’ve all shared together."

The OHLQ state liquor store will operate until Oct. 14.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we are forever grateful for the memories, the people and 92 years of trust, loyalty and love," the store said in the post.

In 2024, the Fishers Foods location in Perry Township shut down, leaving the Canton location as the last one open. Watch our report on the Perry Township store below:

90-year-old grocery chain soon to be down to one location

