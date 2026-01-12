Energy bills shock some Ohio customers with dramatic increases

CLEVELAND — Energy bills are shocking some customers who have seen dramatic price increases.

Roxana Juache and her family moved into a new home in September. She said her energy bill roughly tripled, jumping from $50 to $160 in one month. Juache turned up the heat to keep her toddler warm, but now she is paying the price.

"There’s no way it’s $160 last month; it was like $50 why $160 now? Having to adjust to that price was definitely difficult," Juache said.

In December, she said her bill climbed even higher to $180. Juache is not alone in getting higher bills.

Dozens of viewers responded when asked about energy prices on our Facebook page. One viewer said her gas bill was $100 more than usual. Another commented that her bill was the highest ever despite no one being home all day, calling the situation "outrageous."

Matt Schilling, spokesperson for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, said customers across Ohio and the country are seeing higher prices for both natural gas and electricity.

"Consumers started to feel that in June and continuing through today," Schilling said.

There are several reasons for higher prices, including supply and demand, he said.

"This past summer 2025, electricity prices certainly did increase for most people. This winter has seen natural gas prices go up a little bit as well,” said Schilling.

There are ways to lower bills, according to Schilling, such as choosing budget billing or switching energy suppliers. That's exactly what Juache did - she changed suppliers, hoping to reduce her costs.

"I haven't got the bill yet, but I know it will be better than $180," Juache said.