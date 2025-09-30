Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
All clear given at Cleveland Institute of Art following bomb threat

Several blocks were closed in University Circle this afternoon due to police presence
CLEVELAND — Police have given the all clear to the Cleveland Institute of Art after several blocks were closed in University Circle to investigate a bomb threat.

Case Western Reserve University said in an alert: "Multiple agencies responded to a bomb threat at Cleveland Institute of Art. After evacuating the buildings and having multiple K9 buildings sweep and clear the buildings, they determined there is no active threat at this time to the community. All clear."

Motorists and pedestrians were asked to avoid an area in University Circle on Tuesday afternoon due to a heavy police presence.

"Out of an abundance of caution, CWRU will evacuate buildings in the vicinity," the university said in a text message alert. "Follow all instructions from emergency personnel. DO NOT call CWRU Dispatch unless in an emergency."

The University Circle Police Department said the area of Euclid Avenue and East 115th to East 118th streets was closed. The affected area also included Circle Drive to Mayfield Road.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

