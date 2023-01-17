Euclid man charged for fatal shooting of Cleveland Heights woman

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 37-year-old Euclid Man has been charged with aggravated murder for the shooting of a 43-year-old woman from Cleveland Heights.

According to authorities, the shooting happened Monday around 6 a.m. in the 3200 block of East Overlook Road in Cleveland Heights.

The man called 911 and told a dispatcher he had shot his girlfriend in the head, and she was lying on the kitchen floor.

Upon arrival, officers located the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers arrested the man and he was charged in court on Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Watch live and local news any time:

Academic Challenge

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.