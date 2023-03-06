Euclid man gets life in prison for 2022 shooting death of 29-year-old

Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce sentenced a Euclid man to life in prison Monday for the murder of 29-year-old Jeremy Butcher.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, the defendant— Keith Soto, 37, of Euclid— will be eligible for parole after serving 37 years.

Authorities say back on Feb. 10, 2022, Soto arranged to buy marijuana from a 38-year-old man. Once they met up, Soto pulled out a gun and shot the man and Butcher, who was there with the 38-year-old. Butcher died as a result of the shooting. The 38-year-old man survived his injuries.

A jury found Soto guilty last month on charges of murder, felonious assault, having a weapon under disability and tampering with evidence.

