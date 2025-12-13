European-style Christmas market takes over downtown Sandusky

People can feel the Christmas spirit in downtown Sandusky as the Sandusky Christmas Market continues to spread holiday cheer.

The European-Style Christmas Market started last year after Judy Corso took a trip to Europe.

“This all came to be because after my husband passed away very unexpectedly, my son said was there anything you wanted to do with dad that you didn't get to do? I said we always wanted to do the European Christmas market cruise,” said Corso.

So, Corso and her son Chris traveled to 10 different cities around Europe, visiting different Christmas markets.

“Chris loved it and was so enthused that he said we have to do this in downtown Sandusky,” said Corso.

With the help of sponsors, the city and the community, the family started their own European-style Christmas market in 2024. This year, they have over 40 vendors with a variety of gifts like wine, jewelry, homemade gifts and baked goods.

“We’ve had so many people down here, just hundreds and hundreds of people, and I’ve had nothing but positive responses. Someone who just visited Berlin, Germany told me that even though this is small, this is the most authentic Christmas market that she's seen. So, that made me feel good. We wanted it to look like the ones that we saw on the Rhine River, and I think my kids have done a great job of supporting it and making it special,” said Corso.

And it’s a special tribute to an honorable man.

“It’s been a great tribute to my children’s father because they love him so much and are so happy that they can do this for him. He would have loved this because he was so community minded,” said Corso.

Shopper Greg Schippel says he has never seen a shopping experience like the Sandusky Christmas Market.

“We bring our daughter down here, the vendors are great and I recommend it to everybody because it’s one of a kind,” Schippel.

Saturday will be the last day the Christmas market will be open for the season, so hurry and get your shopping done.

For more information on the Sandusky Christmas Market, click here.