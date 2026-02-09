Family honors Painesville woman lost in January fire

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The investigation into a fire that killed a Painesville woman last month is continuing. The Ohio State Fire Marshal's office is helping Painesville with the investigation.

"They’re currently calling the fire undetermined because they don’t have the final autopsy reports yet, and they usually take three to four months to generate,” said Painesville Fire Chief Thomas Hummel.

The department received several 911 calls about a fire on the morning of Jan. 27.

"We got called at 7:33, and we were there within two minutes; it’s very close to our station,” said Hummel.

Elizabeth “Libby” Petry, 63, died in the fire at her home on Levan Drive in Painesville. Her husband was taken to the hospital for treatment, but has since been released from the hospital.

"My dad actually called me at work, and honestly, given the recent heart issues, I was expecting to hear Aunt B had a heart attack, and when he told me that there was a fire, she’s gone, the house is gone, I dropped to the floor,” said Rebecca Petry, Elizabeth’s niece.

Rebecca said her aunt loved life, she loved everyone, and she never met a stranger.

She said her aunt had been ill and that she needed oxygen at home to help her breathe.

"Her number one goal was to get back up, get back moving. She was ... not necessarily bed-bound, but she had a hard time getting up independently. She just wanted to get up and move, be able to drive again and go where she wanted,” she said

Elizabeth’s beloved dog, Mo Mo and cat Missy died in the fire with her.

"We’re so grateful my uncle was able to get out of the house. It’s devastating to lose a wife, his pets, their home,” said Rebecca. She said he is physically doing OK.

The couple had been married for more than 40 years.

Hummel said the house has significant damage, more than $200,000. That’s why her family has started a GoFundMe.

Rebecca said her aunt loved her family, her animals and her house. Now, they’re on a mission.

"It would be the greatest thing, really, to keep her memory alive, would be to fix the house in any way we can,” said Rebecca Petry.