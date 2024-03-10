Family member pleads guilty to charge in connection to death of infant, other charges dropped

An 18-year-old family member of the 27-day-old boy who died has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, according to the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas.

The 18-year-old was arrested in July of 2023 in connection to the death of the infant, authorities said.

The following charges were dropped:



Two murder charges

Felonious assault

Endangering children

Tampering with evidence

In July of 2023, in addition to the teen, the 21-year-old mother and the 22-year-old father of the infant were also arrested for the death of the 27-day-old boy, authorities said.

The infant was taken to the hospital by his mother on July 4, 2023, where he was pronounced dead due to blunt-force trauma to the head, authorities said.

The 18-year-old has been sentenced to two years of probation.