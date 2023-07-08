Parents, relative charged with murder of 27-day-old boy

Cleveland Police responded to a call about a deceased infant at the Metro Health Medical Center on July 4.

The 27-day-old boy was brought into the hospital by his mother, where he was then pronounced dead, officials said.

According to officials, the infant’s 21-year-old mother, 22-year-old father and 18-year-old relative are all being charged with murder.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.

