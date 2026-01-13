Family mourns 12-year-old fatally shot in Canton: 'I won’t get to see that smile no more.'

CANTON, Ohio — A Canton mother is devastated after her 12-year-old son was shot and killed on her birthday.

"I won’t get to see that smile no more. We won’t get to see him with our family,” said Elizabeth Lucas.

As Elizabeth scrolled through pictures for us on her phone on Monday, she told News 5 she’s reminded of the joy her son, Thomas Lucas, used to bring.

At the same time, Elizabeth said it’s a sad reminder of what’s been taken from her.

"I lost a son that I’ll never see on his birthdays. No more Christmases. Like I’m never going to see him walk through my door again,” said Elizabeth.

While getting ready to go out for her birthday, Elizabeth and Jawonn Harris said they received a call from someone watching Thomas at a seperate home.

"The camera kind of tilted towards my 6-year-old, and I’m like why she’s crying like that. What’s going on?” asked Elizabeth.

According to Canton Police, officers got a call late Saturday night for a shooting inside a home on Ellis Avenue NE.

When they arrived, they found 12-year-old Thomas had been shot.

RELATED: Teen who allegedly shot, killed sibling turns himself in, Canton Police says

An initial report suggests the shooting was accidental after an officer spoke with another child, who said they were in the room and saw the older brother showing Thomas something on the gun, and then accidentally shot him.

Police said Canton Fire took Thomas to a local hospital. But he later died.

"I can’t do nothing but be here. I don’t know what else to do but just be here,” said Harris.

The 15-year-old, who is Elizabeth’s stepson, is at the Juvenile Detention Center and is waiting for a probable cause hearing to happen in February after being arraigned in court on Monday.

"We had a get-together last night (Sunday), and he called his father, and I asked to speak to him, and only thing he could say, he was like 'I’m sorry,'” said Elizabeth.

Following this sudden loss, State Rep. Sean Patrick Brennan, D-Parma, encourages families to talk about gun safety and what they can do to keep people safe.

"Young people in particular have access to these weapons that can not only take someone else's life, but, you know, when a young person takes someone else's life, it can destroy their life and the lives of the people that care about them as well,” he said.

Meantime, Canton Mayor William Sherer II released the following statement on Facebook.

Elizabeth is looking for any support to lay her son to rest.

To help, she encourages you to reach out to her on Facebook.

You can also send donations to her Cash App: $LizLucas9.