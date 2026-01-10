Canton Police looking for teen who allegedly shot, killed sibling

Canton Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who allegedly shot and killed his sibling late Friday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Ellis Avenue NE for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 12-year-old boy who had sustained a gunshot wound, police said.

Canton Fire transported the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers are searching for the boy's brother, 15-year-old Amir Lucas, who Canton Police said is a suspect in the shooting.

The teen is considered armed and dangerous, police said. An arrest warrant has been issued for reckless homicide.

“I want to encourage Amir to surrender and ask the Canton community for help in locating him. Our primary concern right now is for Amir’s safety and wellbeing. This is absolutely heartbreaking for the family and a tragedy for the community. My prayers are with them and I also pray that it can come to a close without additional heartbreak," Chief John Gabbard said.

Anyone with information on Lucas's whereabouts is asked to contact Canton Police at 330-489-3144.