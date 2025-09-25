Family of Nathan Flight outraged after accused killer gets out of jail on reduced bond

BARBERTON, Ohio — The family of Nathan Flight is outraged after his accused killer was released from jail on a reduced bond pending his trial in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Following a bond hearing on Wednesday, Justice Oney got out of the Summit County Jail under conditions outlined by Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands.

On Thursday, Flight's mother, Kathy Flight, and his sister, Sarah Flight, expressed their concern and frustration over the bond reduction that led to the release.

"I do know Nate can't speak for himself anymore. We have to speak for him," Kathy Flight said.

Oney is facing charges of murder, felonious assault and abduction stemming from an April 2025 incident in Barberton.

Flight's family and prosecutors opposed the bond reduction amount.

"The defendant filed a motion requesting a reduction of the bond amount, which the judge ultimately granted. Our office opposed the motion due to the seriousness of the alleged crime and concern for the victim's safety," said Elaine Vilem, a spokesperson for the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

"It was definitely a slap in the face," Sarah Flight said. "It takes away our faith in the justice system."

According to a family member, Nathan, 25, got a call in the early morning hours of April 14 from a friend who said she had been in an argument with her husband, Justice Oney.

Nathan traveled from his home in Canton to the woman's Barberton neighborhood to help her.

Barberton police estimated that about 30 minutes after the domestic dispute, Oney found his wife and Nathan on East Paige Street. Investigators said Oney pepper-sprayed Nathan and then shot him several times.

"It was senseless. It was unnecessary. It was entirely avoidable," Sarah Flight said.

Oney's original bond was set at $1 million, but the court order allowed for 10% of that to be paid for the defendant to be released.

However, Oney's defense team requested the bond to lowered. Judge Rowlands reduced the amount to $250,000, with the same 10% allowance. A bond of $25,000 was paid on Wednesday, and Oney was released from jail.

"The bond argument that we've made from the beginning of this case is that Mr. Oney has lifelong ties to the Summit County area," said Oney's attorney, Jacob Will.

Will believes the bond reduction was the right decision because he feels Oney is not a flight risk and doesn't pose a danger to the community because he has no prior record.

Will said he's also exploring a self-defense argument, but did not elaborate on that claim.

Sarah Flight pushed back on the idea that the deadly shooting happened as a result of self-defense.

"I think that he is too much of a coward to own up to what he did," she said.

News 5 reached out to Rowlands to ask for her reasoning on reducing the bond, but she said the rules of judicial conduct prohibit her from commenting.

The judge's order calls for "maximum pretrial supervision and GPS monitoring restricted to home." Oney also can't have any contact with alleged victim(s) identified by the court, either directly or indirectly.

"He's not just let out. There are strict conditions and a large sum of money that was put up to secure his release," Will said.

However, Nathan's family is concerned and feels that Oney could be a potential danger out of jail.

"I don't feel safe with him out and there's people that are not going to feel safe," Kathy Flight said. "That's not fair. We didn't do anything. We should feel safe."

A telephone status conference with attorneys is scheduled for Oct. 23. A trial date has not been set.