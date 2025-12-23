Family relieved after arrest of last suspect in 2021 shooting death of 13-year-old Maurco Toler

EUCLID, Ohio — While she dropped off Christmas gifts Monday morning, Anita Deal, the mother of Maurco Toler, who was shot and killed outside a friend’s Euclid home in December 2021, said a bittersweet Christmas miracle arrived through a phone call.

"I just said a prayer yesterday (Sunday) and told God all I wanted for Christmas was for him in jail, and less than 24 hours, I got the phone call,” said Deal. “I jumped out my car, and I praised God. I praised God, and I told my son we did it. We did it.”

Early Monday morning, authorities said members of the U.S. Marshals led Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 20-year-old Javyonne Stewart at a Cleveland home after trying to find him for more than three years.

“This (is) the best Christmas gift I could’ve ever got,” said Deal.

News 5 first introduced you to Deal just a couple of days after we learned about her son’s death.

Euclid mother loses third son to gun violence in just 4 years

Since then, U.S. Marshals said Duane Jackson and Leroy Billips have been convicted of Toler’s murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Two men convicted for murdering Euclid 13-year-old sentenced to prison

Now, investigators say Stewart is the last of three suspects wanted in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Toler.

Toler was just 13 years old when he died and left behind Marteashia Thompson, one of his siblings.

"This took place days before my birthday. It took place days before me graduating college, and so it was like something that really rocked my path and how I’ve been moving,” said Thompson.

Still, this family did not give up on getting justice for Maurco, all while Deal said they dealt with the loss of her two other sons, who died from gun violence.

"I have justice for my son, Mark. His murderer is in jail. My son, Martell, it’s coming,” said Deal.

Despite this family’s unimaginable grief, they still find joy in their faith, the simple things and through each other.

As for Maurco, Letricia Smith said the fight continues.

"It’s been a long time. I feel like that was a cowardly thing for you guys to do. They put (themselves) in a situation that they put (themselves) in, and to the Stewart family, we’ll see you in court,” said Smith.

A court date has yet to be set.