Family still looking for answers after woman found dead in tote bag 11 months after going missing

CLEVELAND — A week after officials found a missing woman’s body in a tote at a Cleveland home, family members and friends are grieving and still looking for answers.

Tyresha Little was a mother, a friend, and to Jamie Myhand, a sister.

Myhand has known Little for more than 20 years; they saw each other last September, and now she's still trying to wrap her head around the fact that that was the last time.

“I just can't imagine, you know, my kids living without me, their mother,” said Myhand.

Tyresha, a mother of eight, first went missing on Aug. 30, 2022. Ever since then, her family has been searching and posting fliers with hopes of finding her.

Then 11 months later, last Thursday, Cleveland police found the 41-year-old's body in a tote bag in the back of an abandoned home near East 129th Street.

“It's heartbreaking; for her to be found like that is very devastating,” said Myhand.

Though the cause of her death is still under investigation, it's the ending the family hoped wouldn't be reality. Myhand said she hurts for Little's mother and kids, wishing she could see her just one more time.

“We always tell each other we love each other. But I would have told her a few more times,” said Myhand.

Cleveland Police are still investigating what caused her death.

