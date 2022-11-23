Fatal house fire on E. 143rd Street near Aspinwall Avenue Tuesday night

CLEVELAND — On Tuesday around 9:20 p.m., the 6th Battalion of the Cleveland Fire Department reported responding to a fire on E. 143rd Street near Aspinall Avenue.

According to Cleveland Fire, the fire was fatal, with an unknown number of victims being reported at this time.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

