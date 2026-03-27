Federal government waives fuel regulations to lessen the blow of rising prices

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — In less than 20 days, the cost of gas in Cleveland has risen by more than a dollar, continuing to put a strain on ride-share drivers who are hoping for some sort of relief in sight.

Lisa Sexton estimates that, on average, she fills up her tank two to three times a week.

Sexton told me the highest she has pumped per gallon in the last week is $4.10.

"Nauseating," she said, describing how it felt.

"Have you considered cutting back on ride share driving just until maybe the prices go down?," I asked Sexton.

She responded, "I wish I could, but like, I do this not for fun, like I do it because I need it. I have to keep going. It stinks because it's like now I have to do it more because I have to compensate for what I'm now putting out in gas. I myself am seeing a lot more passengers that are telling me they're using ride share now because they don't want to pay the gas prices. At the same time you're seeing less tips too."

Carlos Mercado is a Lyft driver. He told us his situation is a little different from Sexton's. As he's paying more for fuel, the number of passengers requesting a ride has declined.

"It's going a little bit lower than before. I used to do 18, 19 [rides]. Now I'm doing 9, 10, 11. You get paid by as many services that you get, so it affects you, it affects everybody here," Mercado said.

The owner of Carl's Personal Transportation LLC, Carl McCormick, said he hasn't seen any changes in his clientele since the rise of gas prices, but feels bad that he has to offset the growing costs onto his customers.

"These are working people just like myself. Unfortunately, as an owner, I've got to pass it along to them. People like myself cannot eat that cost," McCormick said. "For example, you know, some of the rides are worth $35 but now they're at $40. Whatever the old cost was, it's pretty much bumped up to, you know, like $5."

He has a total of four vehicles he uses through his business.

He fills up his most used vehicle a couple of times a week, having paid a maximum of $3.97/gallon in the last week.

According to Gas Buddy, gas prices have continued to skyrocket since March 8.

Gas Buddy's data reveals gas in Cleveland sat at an average of $2.80 in the beginning of March. Now, the average is $3.89.

Per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), though, relief is on the way for drivers.

The EPA announced on Wednesday that, in consultation with the U.S. Department of Energy and in accordance with the Clean Air Act, a temporary emergency fuel waiver has been issued to allow nationwide sales of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol.

The EPA also announced the removal of all federal impediments to selling E10, gasoline blended with 10% ethanol, across the country.

“EPA is working with our federal partners to reduce unnecessary costs and uncertainty and ensure that gas prices remain affordable for all Americans through the summer. This emergency action will provide American families with relief by increasing fuel supply and consumer choice,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in a press release on Wednesday. “President Trump has prioritized ensuring American families have an affordable domestic energy supply. The Trump Administration has made great strides on this during the first year and will continue to do so.”

To give gas retailers adequate time to transition, the waivers will go into effect on May 1 and run through May 20.

This 20-day window is the maximum number of days allowed under the Clean Air Act.

According to the EPA, E15 gasoline is currently offered at more than 3,000 gas stations nationwide. Without the waiver, E15 gasoline cannot be used by roughly half of the country, per the EPA.

While McCormick said he's relieved to hear cheaper gas options will be available soon, Sexton wants to see more of a solution than a band-aid.

"It will be a cheaper fuel, but it's gonna burn up faster, so you're still going to spend the same amount of money. It's kind of like they're pacifying us like, hey, here you go," Sexton said.

Each of the drivers we spoke to said they're going to keep pushing through the increasing costs, hoping prices will plummet back to normal soon.

"Believe it or not, I enjoy the time with the people that I pick up, whether it be at 2 o'clock in the morning or two in the afternoon, you know. Unfortunately, all of us have to roll with the punches," McCormick said.

I'll continue to watch the change in gas prices in Cuyahoga County as well as any new relief on the way.