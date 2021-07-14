Woman in critical condition after crash on Superior Avenue

CLEVELAND — A woman was hospitalized after she was involved in a crash in Cleveland Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Fire Department.

Firefighters and EMS responded at approximately 3:04 a.m. to a rollover crash.

Firefighters extricated a female occupant from the car which hit the side of a ramp and flipped over.

The female was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

News 5 has reached out to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police for additional information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.