Final I-X Trick or Treat Street begins this weekend

CLEVELAND — The final Trick or Treat Street at the IX Center is underway now.

For over 25 years, the convention center has hosted the spooky, family-friendly trick-or-treat event, which has become a tradition for so many locals.

Organizers are calling this the 'final boo' and have added more elaborate decorations, rides and more.

The event is happening on Oct. 19, 25 and 26. It's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased here.