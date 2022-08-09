Fire at Westlake home formally owned by 3 Cleveland athletes was caused by lightning, 911 caller says

WESTLAKE, Ohio — What once was Kyrie Irving’s Westlake home caught fire Monday night. The large home was struck by lightning and smoke was visible, said a 911 caller.

Fire departments from Westlake, Bay Village, Fairview Park, and North Ridgeville reported to the scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic of the home, according to a news release from Westlake Fire.

Cody Murphy | News 5 Fire at a home in Westlake Monday night

According to Cuyahoga County property records, Irving was not the only professional Cleveland athlete to own the home. The home was also previously owned by Daniel (Boobie) Gibson formerly of the Cavaliers and former Browns player Kellen Winslow.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and there are no injuries being reported. The fire is under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.